A Horizon League Tournament semifinal showdown is on tap between the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Cleveland State Vikings at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 10-11 overall, while Cleveland State is 17-7. Cleveland State has won four of the past five games between the teams.

The Vikings are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Cleveland State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

Cleveland State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee spread: Cleveland State -3.5

Cleveland State vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee over-under: 140.5 points

What you need to know about Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The Panthers edged the Wright State Raiders in overtime on March 2, 94-92. DeAndre Gholston had a career-high 31 points in addition to nine boards. Milwaukee overcame a 24-point deficit in the final 6:26. It matched the largest deficit overcome in school history.

Gholston made a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 38.7 seconds in the extra period. Te'Jon Lucas finished with 25 points and five assists. The Panthers have won four games this season when trailing by 10-plus points.

What you need to know about Cleveland State

Cleveland State notched a triple overtime win, 108-104 over the PFW Mastodons last Tuesday in the Horizon League quarterfinals. Torrey Patton dropped a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Tre Gomillion also posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Patton scored 12 points in the three overtime periods. The 108 points scored were the Vikings' most since 2009.

Dennis Gates was named Horizon League Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Vikings to a share of the regular-season title. Cleveland State is the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League tourney for the first time in school history. The Vikings are second defensively in the conference in field-goal defense (.428) and points allowed (70.9).

Latest Odds: Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers +3.5 Bet Now

