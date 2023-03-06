Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Cleveland State 20-12; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 21-10
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Vikings beat the Robert Morris Colonials 75-70 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland State was forward Tristan Enaruna, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, the Panthers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They captured a comfortable 87-70 victory over the Wright State Raiders. Guard BJ Freeman was the offensive standout of the game for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, picking up 29 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Vikings are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Cleveland State came up short against Wisconsin-Milwaukee when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 81-72. Can Cleveland State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 72
- Jan 05, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Cleveland State 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Cleveland State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Mar 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 80
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 27, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70 vs. Cleveland State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Jan 20, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland State 62 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Cleveland State 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65 vs. Cleveland State 62