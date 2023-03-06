Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Cleveland State 20-12; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 21-10

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Vikings beat the Robert Morris Colonials 75-70 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland State was forward Tristan Enaruna, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They captured a comfortable 87-70 victory over the Wright State Raiders. Guard BJ Freeman was the offensive standout of the game for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, picking up 29 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Vikings are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Cleveland State came up short against Wisconsin-Milwaukee when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 81-72. Can Cleveland State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.