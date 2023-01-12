Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 10-7; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 11-5
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Panthers and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin-Milwaukee winning the first 61-55 on the road and the Norse taking the second 75-39.
The PFW Mastodons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee skirted past PFW 74-70.
Speaking of close games: the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday NKU proved too difficult a challenge. NKU came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 78-76.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 11-5 while the Norse sit at 10-7. The Panthers are 6-4 after wins this season, NKU 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61 vs. Northern Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 54 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 52
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Mar 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 11, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 69 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 04, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 67