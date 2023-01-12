Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 10-7; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 11-5

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Panthers and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin-Milwaukee winning the first 61-55 on the road and the Norse taking the second 75-39.

The PFW Mastodons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee skirted past PFW 74-70.

Speaking of close games: the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday NKU proved too difficult a challenge. NKU came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 78-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 11-5 while the Norse sit at 10-7. The Panthers are 6-4 after wins this season, NKU 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.