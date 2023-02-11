Who's Playing
Oakland @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Oakland 11-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 17-8
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 94-89 win.
Meanwhile, Oakland strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 59-47.
The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 17-8 and Oakland to 11-15. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 9-7 after wins this season, Oakland 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Series History
Oakland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Oakland 83 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 09, 2022 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 89 vs. Oakland 87
- Feb 19, 2021 - Oakland 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oakland 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Oakland 68
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oakland 89 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Oakland 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oakland 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Dec 28, 2017 - Oakland 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 93 vs. Oakland 85
- Jan 25, 2016 - Oakland 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 79