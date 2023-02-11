Who's Playing

Oakland @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Oakland 11-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 17-8

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 94-89 win.

Meanwhile, Oakland strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 59-47.

The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 17-8 and Oakland to 11-15. Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 9-7 after wins this season, Oakland 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.