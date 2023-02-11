Who's Playing

Oakland @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Oakland 11-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 17-8

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Golden Grizzlies and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Oakland wrapped it up with a 59-47 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 94-89 win.

Oakland is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oakland is now 11-15 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 17-8. The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 after wins this year, the Panthers 9-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oakland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.