Who's Playing
Oakland @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Oakland 11-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 17-8
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Golden Grizzlies and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Oakland wrapped it up with a 59-47 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 94-89 win.
Oakland is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oakland is now 11-15 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 17-8. The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 after wins this year, the Panthers 9-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Oakland 83 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 09, 2022 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 89 vs. Oakland 87
- Feb 19, 2021 - Oakland 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oakland 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Oakland 68
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oakland 89 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Oakland 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oakland 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Dec 28, 2017 - Oakland 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 93 vs. Oakland 85
- Jan 25, 2016 - Oakland 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 79