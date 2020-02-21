Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Oakland odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at the Athletics Center Orena. The Golden Grizzlies are 10-17 overall and 5-5 at home, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 12-14 overall and 4-6 on the road. Oakland enters Friday's matchup having won two consecutive games. Wisconsin-Milwaukee, meanwhile, has lost four of its last six. The Golden Grizzlies are favored by four-points in the latest Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Oakland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee spread: Oakland -4

Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee over-under: 138.5 points

Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee money line: Oakland -180, Wisconsin-Milwaukee +169

What you need to know about Oakland

Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, winning 72-64. The Golden Grizzlies were led by Xavier Hill-Mais, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. For the season, Hill-Mais is averaging 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In his last meeting against Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the senior forward scored 20 points while grabbing five rebounds.

In addition, Oakland is 5-2 in its last seven games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee. However, the Golden Grizzlies are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games.

What you need to know about Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Wisconsin-Milwaukee was close but ultimately fell short as the Panthers lost 94-90 to the Green Bay Phoenix. Despite their most recent setback, the Panthers will enter Friday's matchup confident they can secure a victory on the road. That's because Wisconsin-Milwaukee has been dominant on the road, winning four of its last five road games. Plus, the Panthers have covered the spread in five of their last six road games against Oakland.

