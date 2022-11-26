Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: UC Davis 4-1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2-3

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Klotsche Center. UC Davis should still be riding high after a victory, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship.

The Aggies have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Sacramento State Hornets on Tuesday. UC Davis had enough points to win and then some against Sacramento State, taking their contest 82-71.

As for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 76-72 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Wednesday.

UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Aggies' win brought them up to 4-1 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to 2-3. UC Davis is 2-1 after wins this year, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.