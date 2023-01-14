Who's Playing

Wright State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Wright State 10-8; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wright State winning the first 80-75 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 60-57.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee snuck past NKU with an 80-75 win.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Wright State laid on the Green Bay Phoenix.

The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 12-5 and the Raiders to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But Wright State ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.