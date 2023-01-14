Who's Playing

Wright State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Wright State 10-8; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wright State winning the first 80-75 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 60-57.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee snuck past NKU with an 80-75 win.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Wright State laid on the Green Bay Phoenix.

The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 12-5 and the Raiders to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But Wright State ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

  • Feb 11, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60 vs. Wright State 57
  • Dec 30, 2021 - Wright State 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Wright State 92
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
  • Dec 30, 2019 - Wright State 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 62
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Wright State 56 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 54
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Wright State 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. Wright State 73
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Wright State 61
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Wright State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Wright State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67
  • Feb 04, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82