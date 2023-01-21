Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Youngstown State 15-5; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 13-6

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a contest against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, winning 77-69.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Youngstown State and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Youngstown State wrapped it up with an 86-70 victory on the road.

The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 13-6 and the Penguins to 15-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Youngstown State enters the game with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.