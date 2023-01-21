Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Youngstown State 15-5; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 13-6
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a contest against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, winning 77-69.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Youngstown State and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Youngstown State wrapped it up with an 86-70 victory on the road.
The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 13-6 and the Penguins to 15-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Youngstown State enters the game with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 05, 2019 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 51
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Dec 29, 2016 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87
- Feb 22, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Jan 07, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Youngstown State 65