The Wisconsin Badgers will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday night. Wisconsin is coming off a 96-87 win over Rutgers on Saturday, while Penn State dropped a 96-73 decision at Maryland on Sunday. The Badgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten), who are looking to reach 20 wins for the fifth consecutive season, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten), who have lost five in a row, are 7-4 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 44-13, including a 19-9 edge in games played at State College. The Badgers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Wisconsin odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Penn State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State spread: Wisconsin -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Penn State over/under: 158.5 points Wisconsin vs. Penn State money line: Wisconsin -248, Penn State +202

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (158.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last three head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in four of the last five Wisconsin games, and in two of the last three Penn State games.

The model projects the Badgers to have four players register 15.5 points or more, including John Blackwell's projected 20.4 points. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 10 or more points, led by Kayden Mingo, who is projected to score 15.2 points. The model projects a combined total of 161 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

