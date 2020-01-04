Wisconsin upsets Ohio State by showing that the Buckeyes will need to find some help for Kaleb Wesson

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Dec. 15, undefeated Ohio State was in Minnesota to take on the Gophers with a chance to take over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. However, the Buckeyes fell that night, and it was a sign of things to come as it started a stretch that has now reached three losses in five games with Friday's 61-57 loss at home to Wisconsin.

After having an easy time of things through their first nine game, adversity has hit No. 5 Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) and it has struggled to overcome its troubles.

Against Minnesota, Duane Washington Jr., the Buckeyes' top 3-point shooter was out and they struggled at both ends of the floor in an 84-71 loss. Gophers star Marcus Carr lit up Ohio State for 35 points, but the Buckeyes' best player, Kaleb Wesson, was only 4 of 13 from the floor with 12 points and six rebounds.

Wesson also struggled Sunday against West Virginia, shooting only 3 of 11 although he ended up with 17 points and nine boards in that loss. To make matters worse, after the game, Kyle Young, the Buckeyes' second leading rebounder at 6.8 per game was diagnosed with appendicitis.

With Young unavailable vs. the Badgers, a lot more pressure was placed on the broad shoulders of Wesson and that wasn't a good thing for Ohio State.

It's not that Wesson didn't play well. He was terrific. Wesson 7 of 10 from the floor, and and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for 22 points. He also had 13 rebounds.

What he didn't have was help.

Duane Washington Jr. was the Buckeyes' second leading scorer with 18 points, but it came on 6 of 19 shooting. Wesson's brother Andre had nine points, but the rest of the team combined for just eight. When Kaleb Wesson was out of the game, Wisconsin took advantage.

When Wesson sat the last 4:26 of the first half after picking up his second foul, Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) turned a 19-15 deficit into a 29-25 halftime lead. He didn't even get a full minute of rest in the second half, and even then, Wisconsin scored in the paint when he was out.



At the end, Wesson looked worn down. It was harder to get open in the post and passes to him were turning into turnovers. Wisconsin was starting to collect offensive rebounds and get second chances. Wesson tried two late 3-pointers, the second of which came early in a possession under a minute to go. It looked like too quick of a shot, but he liked it.

"We wanted to get the best shot we could on that possession," Kaleb Wesson said. "That was our best shot."

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann agreed.

"We tried to get Kaleb a 3 at the end," Holtmann said. "I had no problem with it. It felt a little rushed."



With players in and out of the lineup lately, the Buckeyes have struggled for consistency. That may continue. Holtmann said he is not sure if Young will be available for Tuesday's big game at No. 15 Maryland.

I realize it is a long conference race in the Big Ten, but Ohio State is already two games back of Michigan State. The Buckeyes play three of their next four on the road, all against good teams. Ohio State cannot win the conference title in January, but if the Buckeyes can't string some wins together here in a tough stretch of the schedule, they sure could lose it.