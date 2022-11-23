Who's Playing

No. 21 Dayton @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Dayton 3-1; Wisconsin 3-0

What to Know

The #21 Dayton Flyers will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Flyers netted a 60-51 win over the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday. Dayton can attribute much of their success to forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 18 points along with six boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin didn't have too much trouble with the Green Bay Phoenix at home last week as they won 56-45.

The wins brought Dayton up to 3-1 and Wisconsin to 3-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.90%, which places them 19th in college basketball. As for the Badgers, they enter the matchup with only 51.3 points allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.