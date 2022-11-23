The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Dayton Flyers at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena in the quarterfinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. Dayton is 3-1 while the Badgers are 3-0. The winner of this game will then play the Kansas vs. NC State winner in a semifinal matchup on Thursday.

This is the first matchup between these teams since 1961 in which Wisconsin won by 12 points. The Flyers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Dayton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 121.5.

Wisconsin vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -2.5

Wisconsin vs. Dayton over/under: 121.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Dayton money line: Dayton -140, Wisconsin +120

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers are coming off a 60-51 victory on Saturday over Robert Morris University. DaRon Holmes II led the team with 18 points while adding six boards, four assists and three blocks. Toumani Camara added a double-double on 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Grant's team is one of the best defensively in the nation, ranking 18th in the country with 54.8 points allowed per game. The Flyers are limiting opponents to just 34.9% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc. Dayton is doing this with a limited rotation as just seven players have suited up in every game.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers are coming off a lengthy break since defeating Green Bay 56-45 last Tuesday. Jordan Davis was the only Badger in double-figures with 11 points, but each of the other four starters all scored at least eight points.

The Badgers are also elite defensively, giving up just 51.3 points per game which is the fifth-fewest in the nation. No team defends the perimeter better than Wisconsin as it has allowed a total of five made 3Ps all season across three games. Opponents are knocking down just 11.1% from 3P range, so buckets from beyond the arc will be hard to come by for both teams.

