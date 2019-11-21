Wisconsin vs. Green Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Green Bay basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 3-1; Green Bay 1-2
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Wisconsin's court at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the New Mexico Lobos took down the Phoenix 93-78 last week. One thing holding the Phoenix back was the mediocre play of G Kameron Hankerson, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 77-61 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from six players: G Brevin Pritzl (15), G Brad Davison (15), F Aleem Ford (12), G D'Mitrik Trice (10), G Kobe King (10), and F Nate Reuvers (10).
Green Bay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against Wisconsin when the teams last met two seasons ago. Can the Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last five years.
- Dec 23, 2017 - Wisconsin 81 vs. Green Bay 60
- Dec 14, 2016 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Green Bay 59
- Dec 23, 2015 - Wisconsin 84 vs. Green Bay 79
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Cal. vs. Duke game 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis wins, Wiseman sits
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
-
Wiseman just latest college star to sit
Over nearly the past decade, more than 10 eventual top 10 NBA picks missed out on significant...
-
Baylor vs. Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. Ohio college basketball...
-
Florida vs. Saint Joseph's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Florida vs. Saint Joseph's game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...