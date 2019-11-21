Wisconsin vs. Green Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-1; Green Bay 1-2

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Wisconsin's court at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the New Mexico Lobos took down the Phoenix 93-78 last week. One thing holding the Phoenix back was the mediocre play of G Kameron Hankerson, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 77-61 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from six players: G Brevin Pritzl (15), G Brad Davison (15), F Aleem Ford (12), G D'Mitrik Trice (10), G Kobe King (10), and F Nate Reuvers (10).

Green Bay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against Wisconsin when the teams last met two seasons ago. Can the Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last five years.