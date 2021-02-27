The No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are 16-8 overall and 11-4 at home, while Illinois is 17-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. Wisconsin has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, but Illinois has covered in each of the last three meetings and won 71-70 in their last trip to the Kohl Center on Jan. 8, 2020.

Entering Saturday's matchup, Illinois is 14-9 against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 12-12 against the number. The Badgers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is 136.

Latest Odds: Wisconsin Badgers -4.5 Bet Now

Wisconsin vs. Illinois spread: Wisconsin -4.5

Wisconsin vs. Illinois over-under: 136 points

Wisconsin vs. Illinois money line: Wisconsin -190, Illinois +160

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats last Sunday, taking the contest 68-51. Wisconsin's forward Micah Potter looked sharp with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Ohio State transfer is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season and will have a big responsibility in the frontcourt against Kofi Cockburn.

D'Mitrik Trice is the team's leading scorer and passer this season, averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 assists. Trice was one of the few bright spots for Wisconsin during its loss to Illinois three weeks ago. He had 22 points and four steals in the defeat on 9-of-18 shooting.

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home on Thursday, as they won 86-70. Cockburn had 24 points along with seven boards and is now averaging 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The seven-foot sophomore is shooting a staggering 67.5 percent from the floor this season and Wisconsin will have to work hard to limit his low-post touches.

Illinois covered in its earlier meeting with Wisconsin. With Ayo Dosunmu out indefinitely (facial injury), the Illini will have to tap into alternative scoring on the perimeter to make it two in a row. Trent Frazier is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 assists per game, while Andre Curbelo is putting up 7.7 points and 4.3 assists per contest.

