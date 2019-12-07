Wisconsin vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 4-4; Indiana 8-0
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers have been homebodies their last eight games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. IU is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Wisconsin is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Hoosiers took down the Florida State Seminoles 80-64. G Devonte Green was the offensive standout of the game for the Hoosiers, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin received a tough blow as they fell 69-54 to the NC State Wolfpack. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of F Nate Reuvers, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
IU got away with a 75-73 win when the two teams last met in February. Will they repeat their success, or do the Badgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 127
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Indiana.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Indiana 75 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Indiana 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Indiana 60
- Feb 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Indiana 60
- Jan 03, 2017 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Indiana 68
- Jan 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Indiana 79
- Jan 05, 2016 - Indiana 59 vs. Wisconsin 58
