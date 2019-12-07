Wisconsin vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana basketball game

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 4-4; Indiana 8-0

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers have been homebodies their last eight games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. IU is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Wisconsin is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Hoosiers took down the Florida State Seminoles 80-64. G Devonte Green was the offensive standout of the game for the Hoosiers, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin received a tough blow as they fell 69-54 to the NC State Wolfpack. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of F Nate Reuvers, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

IU got away with a 75-73 win when the two teams last met in February. Will they repeat their success, or do the Badgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 127

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Indiana.

  • Feb 26, 2019 - Indiana 75 vs. Wisconsin 73
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Indiana 61
  • Mar 10, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Indiana 60
  • Feb 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Indiana 60
  • Jan 03, 2017 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Indiana 68
  • Jan 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Indiana 79
  • Jan 05, 2016 - Indiana 59 vs. Wisconsin 58
