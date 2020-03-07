Wisconsin vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Saturday at Assembly Hall. IU is 19-11 overall and 15-3 at home, while Wisconsin is 20-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Badgers are on a seven-game winning streak. They are in a three-way tie for the Big Ten lead as they head into their regular season finale. The Hoosiers have won three of its past five games.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin spread: Indiana -2.5

Indiana vs. Wisconsin over-under: 130 points

Indiana vs. Wisconsin money line: Indiana -144, Wisconsin +122

What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, but they still scored a 72-67 win. Five players on IU scored in double digits: Trayce Jackson-Davis (18), Joey Brunk (12), Al Durham (11), Rob Phinisee (11), and Justin Smith (10). Brunk also had eight rebounds.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers beat the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, 63-48 at home. The victory put them in a three-way tie for the Big Ten lead with Maryland and Michigan State. Wisconsin shot only 39 percent from the field in the victory. The Badgers did lead by as many as 17 points.

The Badgers flew past the Hoosiers in the last meeting, 84-64 on Dec. 7.

