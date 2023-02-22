Who's Playing
Iowa @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Iowa 17-10; Wisconsin 15-11
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Kohl Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Hawkeyes have to be hurting after a devastating 80-60 defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. Forward Kris Murray (14 points) was the top scorer for Iowa.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 58-57 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The top scorer for the Badgers was guard Jordan Davis (14 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Iowa's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Iowa is now 17-10 while Wisconsin sits at 15-11. The Hawkeyes are 6-3 after losses this season, Wisconsin 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Iowa 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - Wisconsin 87 vs. Iowa 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iowa 62 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Mar 07, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Feb 18, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Jan 27, 2020 - Iowa 68 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Iowa 45
- Nov 30, 2018 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 23, 2018 - Iowa 85 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Iowa 59 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Feb 24, 2016 - Wisconsin 67 vs. Iowa 59