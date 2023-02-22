Who's Playing

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Iowa 17-10; Wisconsin 15-11

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Kohl Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hawkeyes have to be hurting after a devastating 80-60 defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. Forward Kris Murray (14 points) was the top scorer for Iowa.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 58-57 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The top scorer for the Badgers was guard Jordan Davis (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Iowa's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Iowa is now 17-10 while Wisconsin sits at 15-11. The Hawkeyes are 6-3 after losses this season, Wisconsin 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.