The 5 vs. 12 contests are always popular upset picks for those making 2024 NCAA Tournament brackets. Could the South Regional witness this upset in 2024 NCAA brackets? No. 5 seed Wisconsin (22-13) begins its 2024 NCAA Tournament run on Friday against No. 12 James Madison (31-3) in a South Region first-round matchup. The Badgers reached the Big Ten championship game before falling Illinois defeated Wisconsin, 93-87, in the Big Ten final. James Madison won the Sun Belt Tournament to earn an automatic bid into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The latest Wisconsin vs. James Madison odds via SportsLine consensus list the Badgers as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 145 points. Before making any James Madison vs. Wisconsin picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. James Madison. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for James Madison vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. James Madison spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Wisconsin vs. James Madison over/under: 145 points

Wisconsin vs. James Madison money line: Wisconsin -224, James Madison +182

WISC: 5-1 ATS over its last six games

JM: 3-1-1 ATS at neutral sites this season

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has run the gauntlet in the Big Ten, a conference that sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers knocked off Purdue, one of the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, 76-75 in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament on Saturday. Wisconsin is getting hot at the right time, rattling off three straight wins in the Big Ten tournament to reach the conference final. The Badgers and Illinois were tied with two minutes left before Illinois scored eight of the game's last 10 points.

Sophomore guard AJ Storr is one of the best-scoring guards in the country, leading the Badgers at 16.9 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest over four Big Ten tournament games. He had 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting in a 70-61 victory over Northwestern in the Big 10 quarterfinals with the combination of size and athleticism to create havoc on both ends of the floor.

Why James Madison can cover

The Dukes shocked the college basketball world in their first game of the season. James Madison knocked off Michigan State, ranked No. 4 in the country entering the season, 79-76, in each team's first game of the year. Junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. had 24 points with five-year senior forward T.J Bickerstaff adding 21 points and 14 rebounds in the season-opener as James Madison has proven itself capable of playing with and defeating the top programs in college basketball.

James Madison has the longest active winning streak in college basketball (13 games) with their last loss on Jan 27. The Dukes lost both the regular-season matchups to Appalachian State, who won the regular-season conference championship, and fell to Southern Mississippi in their third Sun Belt conference game of the season. Besides that, the Dukes have been perfect, in large part due to the 13th-best scoring offense (83 ppg) in college basketball.

