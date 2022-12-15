Who's Playing

Lehigh @ No. 22 Wisconsin

Current Records: Lehigh 4-4; Wisconsin 8-2

What to Know

The #22 Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kohl Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Badgers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Wisconsin came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, sneaking past 78-75. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Wahl (21), guard Connor Essegian (14), forward Steven Crowl (12), and guard Chucky Hepburn (11). Tyler Wahl's performance made up for a slower contest against the Maryland Terrapins last week.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Lehigh as they lost 88-62 to the UMBC Retrievers two weeks ago. That makes it the first time this season Lehigh has let down their home crowd.

This next game looks promising for Wisconsin, who are favored by a full 23 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 8-2 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. In their victory, the Badgers relied heavily on Wahl, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds. the Mountain Hawks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 23-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.