Who's Playing

Liberty @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Liberty 27-8; Wisconsin 18-14

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Liberty Flames are set to clash at noon ET March 19 at Kohl Center in the second round of the NIT.

Wisconsin earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Bradley Braves, taking their game 81-62. Forward Steven Crowl took over for the Badgers, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with nine rebounds. Crowl hadn't helped his team much against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Crowl's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Liberty didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 victory. Among those leading the charge for Liberty was guard Darius McGhee, who had 26 points.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. Liberty's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.40%.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.