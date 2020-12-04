The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the fourth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are 2-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while Wisconsin is 3-0 and is on the road for the first time. The Golden Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog. The Badgers are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette spread: Wisconsin -4.5

Wisconsin vs. Marquette over-under: 135.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Marquette money line: Wisconsin -200, Marquette +170

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Badgers forward Nate Reuvers is scoring 15 points per game for a balanced offense that pours in 83.7 points per game. Wisconsin thumped Green Bay 82-42 on Tuesday, and is allowing 55.7 points per outing.

Micah Potter has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted so far in 2020, and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

What you need to know about Marquette

The Golden Eagles dropped a 70-62 decision to Oklahoma State on Tuesday, ending their two-game winning streak to start the season. Guard Koby McEwen is leading Marquette with 15.7 points per game.

Marquette is 23rd nationally with 46.7 rebounds per game, and the Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per outing so far in 2020.

