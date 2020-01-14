Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Maryland 13-3; Wisconsin 10-6

What to Know

The #17 Maryland Terrapins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Wisconsin Badgers are surely hoping to exploit.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Iowa Hawkeyes prevailed over the Terrapins 67-49 last week. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of G Anthony Cowan Jr., who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 58-49 on Saturday. F Micah Potter took over for Wisconsin, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 13 rebounds.

Maryland isn't expected to pull this one out (Wisconsin is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Terrapins hit the road.

The Terrapins are now 13-3 while the Badgers sit at 10-6. The Badgers are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Terrapins are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last seven games against Maryland.