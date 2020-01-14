Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Maryland 13-3; Wisconsin 10-6
What to Know
The #17 Maryland Terrapins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Wisconsin Badgers are surely hoping to exploit.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Iowa Hawkeyes prevailed over the Terrapins 67-49 last week. One thing holding Maryland back was the mediocre play of G Anthony Cowan Jr., who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 58-49 on Saturday. F Micah Potter took over for Wisconsin, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 13 rebounds.
Maryland isn't expected to pull this one out (Wisconsin is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Terrapins hit the road.
The Terrapins are now 13-3 while the Badgers sit at 10-6. The Badgers are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Terrapins are 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won four out of their last seven games against Maryland.
- Feb 01, 2019 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 14, 2019 - Maryland 64 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wisconsin 59 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 04, 2018 - Maryland 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Feb 19, 2017 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Maryland 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - Maryland 63 vs. Wisconsin 60
