The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off Monday in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers are 8-1 overall and 7-0 at home, while Maryland is 5-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Badgers are 7-2-2 against the spread in their last 11 games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record. The Terrapins are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 Monday games.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland spread: Wisconsin -9

Wisconsin vs. Maryland over-under: 132.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Maryland money line: Wisconsin -475, Maryland +360

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers were able to grind out a solid win over Michigan State on Friday, earning a 85-76 victory. D'Mitrik Trice scored a team-high 29 points in the win. Wisconsin enters the Monday's game turning the ball over only 8.3 times per game, the second-lowest average in college basketball.

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins fell to Purdue 73-70 on Friday. Donta Scott went for 15 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 14, Eric Ayala dropped 13 and Darryl Morsell chipped in 10. Maryland forces the 41st-fewest takeaways in college basketball, earning only 11.4 per game.

