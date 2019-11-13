Wisconsin vs. McNeese State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. McNeese State (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-1; McNeese State 1-2

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 23-10; McNeese State 9-22

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kohl Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, McNeese State and Wisconsin will really light up the scoreboard.

The Cowboys were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Southern (N.O.) Knights 104-33.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Wisconsin took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers 65-52. Wisconsin's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Nate Reuvers, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 14 rebounds, and nine blocks, and G Kobe King, who had 18 points in addition to six boards. King didn't help his team much against the Saint Mary's Gaels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped McNeese State to 1-2 and Wisconsin to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cowboys and the Badgers clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.