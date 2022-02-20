Mayhem erupted after No. 15 Wisconsin took care of Michigan, 77-63, on Sunday afternoon in Madison, Wisconsin. What began as an intense post-game handshake line exchange between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard quickly escalated to an all-out brawl that involved players and coaches from both teams.

The madness broke out shortly after the final horn when Gard confronted Howard, who appeared to be slow to enter the handshake line, just near the scorer's table. The two exchanged words before tensions rose in a hurry.

Howard pushed his finger into Gard's face, which led to even more intense discussion, all before Howard unloaded what appeared to be an open-handed punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Things quickly escalated from there with players getting into a brawl thereafter.

Gard called timeout as the Badgers led 76-61 with only 15 seconds left in the game. It appears that decision bothered Howard, which ultimately led to the tension postgame.

"Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout to reset the 10-second call," Gard told CBS Sports about Howard's comments preceding the incident. "We only had 4 seconds to get the ball past half court. I didn't want to put my bench guys in that position of scrambling, so I took the timeout. He did not like that when he came through the handshake line."

Howard acknowledged in his postgame press conference that the late timeout was indeed what had him worked up.

"I didn't like the timeout they called, I'll be totally honest," he said. "I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. ... I thought that wasn't fair to our guys."