Who's Playing

Michigan @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Michigan 14-11; Wisconsin 14-10

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Michigan and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Wolverines were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Michigan had been the slight favorite coming in. Center Hunter Dickinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday, falling 73-63. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of guard Max Klesmit, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with.

The losses put Michigan at 14-11 and the Badgers at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolverines are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Michigan, Wisconsin ranks third in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only nine on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.