Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Michigan State 11-4; Wisconsin 11-3

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. The Spartans and the #18 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin winning the first 70-62 and MSU taking the second 69-63.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU managed a 59-53 victory over Michigan. Among those leading the charge for MSU was guard A.J. Hoggard, who had 15 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Badgers came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 79-69. Wisconsin's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 22 points and seven assists, and forward Steven Crowl, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Wisconsin when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. The Spartans' win shoved the Badgers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Badgers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin.