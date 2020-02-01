Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Wisconsin
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Wisconsin Badgers are heading back home. Wisconsin and the #14 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Badgers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin got a solid performance out of guard D'Mitrik Trice, who had 16 points and six assists along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The last time the two teams met in January, Wisconsin lost to MSU on the road by a decisive 67-55 margin. Maybe the Badgers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won eight out of their last nine games against Wisconsin.
- Jan 17, 2020 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Mar 16, 2019 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Feb 12, 2019 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 59
- Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan State 63 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Feb 25, 2018 - Michigan State 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Jan 26, 2018 - Michigan State 76 vs. Wisconsin 61
- Feb 26, 2017 - Michigan State 84 vs. Wisconsin 74
- Feb 18, 2016 - Michigan State 69 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Jan 17, 2016 - Wisconsin 77 vs. Michigan State 76
