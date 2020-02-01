Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Wisconsin

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wisconsin Badgers are heading back home. Wisconsin and the #14 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Badgers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin got a solid performance out of guard D'Mitrik Trice, who had 16 points and six assists along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The last time the two teams met in January, Wisconsin lost to MSU on the road by a decisive 67-55 margin. Maybe the Badgers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last nine games against Wisconsin.