Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Minnesota 6-6; Wisconsin 10-2

What to Know

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Wisconsin beat the Western Michigan Broncos 76-66 this past Friday. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to forward Steven Crowl, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota ultimately received the gift of a 58-55 win from a begrudging Chicago State squad two weeks ago. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Chicago State Cougars made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Golden Gophers' forward Dawson Garcia filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six boards.

This next game looks promising for the Badgers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Wisconsin is now 10-2 while Minnesota sits at 6-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Gophers.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.