Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Minnesota 6-6; Wisconsin 10-2
What to Know
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Wisconsin beat the Western Michigan Broncos 76-66 this past Friday. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to forward Steven Crowl, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota ultimately received the gift of a 58-55 win from a begrudging Chicago State squad two weeks ago. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Chicago State Cougars made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Golden Gophers' forward Dawson Garcia filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six boards.
This next game looks promising for the Badgers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
Wisconsin is now 10-2 while Minnesota sits at 6-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Gophers.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Wisconsin 68 vs. Minnesota 67
- Jan 30, 2022 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Minnesota 60
- Dec 31, 2020 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Minnesota 59
- Mar 01, 2020 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Minnesota 69
- Feb 05, 2020 - Minnesota 70 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Minnesota 51
- Jan 03, 2019 - Minnesota 59 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Minnesota 63
- Mar 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Minnesota 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Minnesota 49