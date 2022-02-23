The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena. Minnesota is 13-12 overall and 8-5 at home, while the Badgers are 21-5 overall and 7-2 on the road. Wisconsin worked its way to a 66-60 victory when it played host to Minnesota on Jan. 30.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin spread: Minnesota +5

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin over-under: 135 points

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota was able to bounce back from a two-game losing skid with a 77-60 win over Northwestern on Saturday. The Golden Gophers had been held under 50 points in losses to Ohio State and Penn State, so it was a much-needed offensive outburst. Luke Loewe and Jamison Battle combined to score 45 points in the win.

The Golden Gophers were tied with Wisconsin with 2:23 remaining in the first meeting this season. Battle leads the team with 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while point guard Payton Willis averages 15.6 points. Willis was held out of Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocol and is listed as questionable for this game.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin will be looking to avoid an emotional letdown following a postgame scuffle in the handshake line after beating Michigan on Sunday. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games after hitting Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for his role in the incident, but he was not suspended.

Jonathan Davis scored nine straight points to cap an 18-2 second-half run for Wisconsin. He averages a team-best 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, putting him in the conversation for the Wooden Award. Fifth-year senior Brad Davison is scoring 14.5 points, while Tyler Wahl is adding 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

