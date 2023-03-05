The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota is 8-20 overall and 6-10 at home, while Wisconsin is 16-13 overall and 4-6 on the road. This will be the second meeting of the season between these two programs. Wisconsin won the first meeting 63-60 at home on Jan. 3.

However, it was Minnesota that covered as 12.5-point underdogs and the Golden Gophers have covered three games in a row against Wisconsin. The Badgers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 128.

The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Wisconsin. Here are several college basketball odds for Minnesota vs. Wisconsin:

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin spread: Minnesota +5.5

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin over/under: 128 points

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin money line: Minnesota +185, Wisconsin -225

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 63-61 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Forward Tyler Wahl wasn't much of a difference maker for Wisconsin, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

However, Wahl is a fourth-year player for the Badgers who is averaging 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He'll need to play a large role as Wisconsin looks to tries to close out the season strong to make earn an NCAA tournament bid. Jerry Palm currently has Wisconsin as one of his first four out in the latest CBS Sports 2023 NCAA Tournament bracketology.

What you need to know about Minnesota

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home but Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge on Thursday. The Golden Gophers skirted by the Scarlet Knights 75-74 thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer by forward Jamison Battle.

The Golden Gophers relied on the efforts of forward Pharrel Payne, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 boards, and forward Dawson Garcia, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds. Minnesota shot 11 of 24 from the 3-point line to earn its second conference win of the season and will be hoping for a similar shooting performance on Sunday to steal a win from its long-time Big Ten rivals.

The model has simulated Minnesota vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

