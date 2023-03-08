Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Ohio State 13-18; Wisconsin 17-13

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at United Center in the first round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Buckeyes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brice Sensabaugh (21), guard Bruce Thornton (20), guard Sean McNeil (11), and forward Justice Sueing (10).

Meanwhile, Wisconsin came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, sneaking past 71-67. Forward Steven Crowl was the offensive standout of the matchup for Wisconsin, picking up 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, the Badgers enter the contest with only 8.7 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $245.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.