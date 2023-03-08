Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Regular Season Records: Ohio State 13-18; Wisconsin 17-13
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at United Center in the first round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Buckeyes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brice Sensabaugh (21), guard Bruce Thornton (20), guard Sean McNeil (11), and forward Justice Sueing (10).
Meanwhile, Wisconsin came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, sneaking past 71-67. Forward Steven Crowl was the offensive standout of the matchup for Wisconsin, picking up 21 points in addition to seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, the Badgers enter the contest with only 8.7 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $245.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Ohio State 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 11, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio State 74 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Feb 09, 2020 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Ohio State 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Ohio State 67
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Ohio State 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Ohio State 68