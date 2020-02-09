Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Ohio State 15-7; Wisconsin 13-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. OSU is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Things were close when the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines clashed on Tuesday, but OSU ultimately edged out the opposition 61-58. Ohio State's forward Kaleb Wesson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road by a decisive 70-52 margin. The Badgers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nate Reuvers (14), forward Aleem Ford (11), forward Micah Potter (11), and guard D'Mitrik Trice (10).

OSU is now 15-7 while Wisconsin sits at 13-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU enters the matchup with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Wisconsin is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last six games against Ohio State.