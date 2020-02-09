Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Ohio State 15-7; Wisconsin 13-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. OSU is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Things were close when the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines clashed on Tuesday, but OSU ultimately edged out the opposition 61-58. Ohio State's forward Kaleb Wesson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road by a decisive 70-52 margin. The Badgers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nate Reuvers (14), forward Aleem Ford (11), forward Micah Potter (11), and guard D'Mitrik Trice (10).
OSU is now 15-7 while Wisconsin sits at 13-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU enters the matchup with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Wisconsin is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won four out of their last six games against Ohio State.
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Ohio State 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Ohio State 67
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Ohio State 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Ohio State 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wichita State vs Houston odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
Marquette vs. Butler odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Duke's Dean Dome double buzzer-beater
Saturday's Duke-North Carolina game was one of the most unpredictable and unlikely outcomes...
-
Southern Illinois beats buzzer for win
Duke's win over North Carolina wasn't the only buzzer beater in college basketball on Saturday
-
Duke-UNC game ends in crazy fashion
How crazy were these two sequences?
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium