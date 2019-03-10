Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream Badgers vs. Buckeyes
The Big Ten regular season finale for the Buckeyes and Badgers will take place Sunday in Columbus
No. 21 Wisconsin and Ohio State will wrap up their respective regular season schedules on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio. Both could use wins to pad the NCAA Tournament resume ahead of Selection Day.
The Badgers are squarely in the field, showing as a 3-seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are a current 11 seed. A win over a ranked opponent could have them feeling a little less edgy going into the postseason.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Wisconsin -3
Ohio State has fallen flat five times this season at home, but I still think they have the slight advantage here over a Wisconsin team that has struggled away from Madison, Wisc. Buckeyes in a close win. Pick: Ohio State 69, Wisconsin 68
