The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Providence Friars at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Badgers are coming off their first defeat of the season, an 80-70 loss against Tennessee. The Friars, meanwhile, enter Tuesday's clash with a 2-0 record after securing a 79-69 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. Wisconsin is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Providence odds, while the over/under is 144 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Providence vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Providence. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Providence vs. Wisconsin spread: Providence +1.5

Providence vs. Wisconsin over/under: 144 points

Providence vs. Wisconsin money line: Providence: +101, Wisconsin: -121

Providence vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Last Friday, the Badgers came up short against the Volunteers and fell 80-70. The Badgers had a total of four players score in double figures in the loss against Tennessee. AJ Storr led all scorers with 17 points, while Steven Crowl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Wisconsin is 13-4 in its last 17 games played in November, so the Badgers will be confident they can secure the victory on Tuesday. Wisconsin is averaging 87.5 points per game this season and the Badgers are knocking down 52.9% of their field goals as a team.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Saturday. The Friars walked away with a 79-69 win over the Milwaukee Panthers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Providence.

The Friars have been extremely tough to beat at home. In fact, Providence is 18-2 in its last 20 games on its home court. However, Providence is just 2-6 in its last eight games against an opponent from the Big Ten.

How to make Providence vs. Wisconsin picks

The model has simulated Providence vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Providence, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 87-56 roll on top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.