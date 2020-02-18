Wisconsin vs. Purdue live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Purdue 14-12; Wisconsin 15-10
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-1 against the Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Purdue's road trip will continue as they head to Kohl Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Ohio State Buckeyes took down Purdue 68-52 this past Saturday. Forward Evan Boudreaux (17 points) and guard Jahaad Proctor (15 points) were the top scorers for Purdue.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64. Guard Brad Davison was the offensive standout of the contest for Wisconsin, shooting 8-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and five boards.
Purdue is now 14-12 while Wisconsin sits at 15-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Boilermakers rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.1 on average. But Wisconsin is even better: they enter the matchup with only 61.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wisconsin a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Badgers are a 4-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 122
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won six out of their last seven games against Wisconsin.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Purdue 70 vs. Wisconsin 51
- Jan 11, 2019 - Purdue 84 vs. Wisconsin 80
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Purdue 53
- Jan 16, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Wisconsin 50
- Jan 08, 2017 - Purdue 66 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Mar 06, 2016 - Purdue 91 vs. Wisconsin 80
- Dec 29, 2015 - Purdue 61 vs. Wisconsin 55
