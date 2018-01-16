Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds: College basketball picks from expert who's 4-0 on Boilermakers games

Two Big Ten squads collide Tuesday when Purdue hosts Wisconsin at Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown. Purdue is favored by 15.5 points, unchanged from the open.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 136, down after opening at 137.

In this huge Big Ten basketball showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

And he has developed a knack for picking Purdue basketball, as evidenced by his 4-0 run picking for or against the Boilermakers.

Earlier this month, he told readers to take Michigan +1.5 against Purdue, saying Michigan's execution in the half-court offense and the Wolverines' speed in double-teaming would help neutralize Purdue's size. The result: Purdue 70, Michigan 69 -- another cash. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.

Now, Nagel has studied every angle of this Big Ten hoops showdown and has locked in his strong point-spread pick. And he's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Nagel has taken into account Purdue's strong recent performances. The third-ranked Boilermakers have won 12 consecutive games, including a dominant 34-point road victory over Minnesota in their previous outing.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Boilermakers, who have scored 80 or more points in nine of their past 12 games, are averaging 85 points.

However, the Boilermakers' high-scoring offense will be tested against Wisconsin's top-30 scoring defense. The Badgers are holding their opponents to an average of 64.9 points.

But just because Wisconsin's defense has smothered opponents this season doesn't mean it can stay within a large 15.5-point spread, especially on the road.

Wisconsin is just 1-5 against the spread in its past six games against Purdue. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are 9-4 against the spread in their past 13 home games against the Badgers.

Nagel has identified an x-factor that he knows gives one team the edge. He's sharing what that is, along with his pick, over at SportsLine.

So what side do you need to be all over in Wisconsin vs. Purdue? Visit SportsLine now to find out what x-factor will be the difference and get a strong point-spread pick for Wisconsin-Purdue, all from a Nevada-based handicapper who is on a blistering 4-0 run on his picks involving the Boilermakers.