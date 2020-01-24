Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Wisconsin and Purdue. Here are the results:
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 10-9 overall and 8-2 at home, while Wisconsin is 12-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. Both teams are 8-11 against the spread this season, but it's been Purdue that has dominated the recent head-to-head series between these two Big Ten rivals. In fact, Purdue has won five of its last six matchups against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers are favored by four-points in the latest Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 116.5. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Boilermakers lost to Illinois by a decisive 79-62 margin in their last outing. Guard Nojel Eastern (14 points) and forward Trevion Williams (12 points) were the top scorers for the Boilermakers in the defeat. The Boilermakers allowed the Illini to shoot 55.1 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from the 3-point line despite only allowing opponents to shoot 40.3 percent from the floor and 28.0 percent from beyond the arc on the season. Purdue will have to get back to hanging its hat on defensive intensity on Friday against the Badgers.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin beat Nebraska on Tuesday, taking its matchup 82-68. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brad Davison (14), guard Brevin Pritzl (12), guard D'Mitrik Trice (11), and forward Nate Reuvers (11). Wisconsin hit a staggering 18-of-34 attempts from the 3-point line and assisted 23 of its 29 made baskets in the win. The Badgers have now won all three of their games when they've assisted at least 75 percent of made field goals.
So who wins Wisconsin vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Purdue vs. Wisconsin spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
