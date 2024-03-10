Despite struggling for nearly a month, the Wisconsin Badgers can still earn a top-four spot and a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament when they take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The Badgers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who have gone 3-7 since Feb. 1, are coming off a 78-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday. The Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten), who have won 13 of 14, including four in a row, are coming off a 77-71 win at Illinois on Tuesday. Purdue won at Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 4.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 113-74, including a 42-5 edge in games played at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 9-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -9

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under: 148.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin +320, Purdue -417

WIS: The Badgers have hit the team total over in 21 of their last 34 games (+5.75 units)

PUR: The Boilermakers have hit the money line in their last 16 games at home (+16.15 units)

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey powers the Boilermakers' offense. He is coming off a 28-point, eight-rebound, three-assist and two-block performance in Tuesday's win at Illinois. He earned his 11th-career Big Ten Player of the Week honor the week of Feb. 26, the most in conference history. For the season, he has started 30 games and is averaging 24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists. He scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added three blocks in last month's win over the Badgers.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in each of the last 11 games, including three double-doubles. He has five double-doubles on the season, including an 11-point and 11-assist effort in an 84-76 win at Michigan on Feb. 25. He scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an 80-74 win over Michigan State on March 2. Smith had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in the first meeting at Wisconsin.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Sophomore guard A.J. Storr has been a big factor in the Badgers' success this season. The transfer from St. John's has started all 30 games for Wisconsin and is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes. He is coming off a dominant performance in Thursday's win over Rutgers, scoring 19 points, while grabbing seven rebounds.

Fifth-year senior Tyler Wahl has come up big in big games, including a 20-point, seven-rebound and five-assist performance in the Feb. 4 meeting with Purdue. He also scored 20 points and had seven rebounds in the 91-83 loss to Illinois on March 2. He has scored in double figures 19 times on the year, including in four of the past six games. In 30 starts, Wahl is averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes.

