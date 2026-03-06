Seniors who start and finish their careers without transferring are dinosaurs in this new era of college basketball. It makes Saturday's Senior Night showdown against Wisconsin extra special for Purdue. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have transformed from wide-eyed freshmen into grizzled veterans. They will go down as some of the most accomplished seniors in Purdue's illustrious basketball history.

An emotional day is certainly on tap, but it's important. Wisconsin's tandem of John Blackwell and Nick Boyd is as good as any one-two punch in the Big Ten. Purdue is desperate to find its fastball after a 6-6 stretch to close the regular season.

A banger awaits.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Need to know

How healthy is Nolan Winter? Wisconsin's third-best player went down with a foot injury in the Badgers' 33-point win over Maryland on Wednesday. Wisconsin is labeling the 7-foot big man as "day-to-day." Winter's status looms large in this one ahead of a matchup against one of the best-rebounding teams in the Big Ten.

Braden Smith, the scorer: Purdue's floor general is chasing history, namely Bobby Hurley's assist record, but the Boilermakers may need more from Smith as a scorer in this one. Wisconsin's defense tries to limit paint touches and catch-and-shoot 3s. Smith destroyed Wisconsin as a playmaker in the first matchup, but buckets are there for the taking in his final showing inside Mackey's hallowed walls.

Will Wisconsin's jump shooters find the range? The Badgers are very feisty when the supporting cast is raining in 3-pointers. Specifically, it's guys like Austin Rapp, Aleksas Bieliauskas, Braeden Carrington and Andrew Rohde. Those four combined to shoot 3-for-15 from downtown in Wisconsin's first matchup against Purdue. It contributed to the Badgers' getting crushed by 16. When Wisconsin's supporting cast can cash in on the open 3-pointers that Blackwell and Boyd generate, the Badgers are a terrifying team to play.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue prediction, picks

Vroom-vroom guards have given Purdue lots of issues this season, and Wisconsin has two of them in Boyd and Blackwell. That duo combines for 38 points a night, and they can toggle back and forth depending on who has the best matchup. If the Badgers' bigs can hold their own on the glass and knock down some pick-and-pop treys, the Badgers can hang around in this one. Purdue wins; Wisconsin covers. Pick: Wisconsin +8



