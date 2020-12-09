The Rhode Island Rams will take on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kohl Center. Rhode Island is 3-2 overall, while the Badgers are 3-1. Wisconsin enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 79.0 points per game. Rhode Island, meanwhile, is averaging 79.2 points per contest.

The Badgers are favored by 11-points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Rhode Island odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Rhode Island vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rhode Island vs. Wisconsin. Here are several college basketball odds for Wisconsin vs. Rhode Island:

Wisconsin vs. Rhode Island spread: Wisconsin -11

Wisconsin vs. Rhode Island over-under: 134.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Rhode Island money line: Wisconsin -650, Rhode Island +450

What you need to know about Wisconsin



The Badgers suffered their first setback of the season in their last outing, a 67-65 defeat against Marquette. Three players scored in double figures in Wisconsin's loss, including guard D'Mitrik Trice, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. Trice is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Despite losing their last outing, the Badgers will be confident they can secure the victory on Wednesday. That's because Wisconsin is 10-0 in its last 10 home games. In addition, the Badgers are 10-4 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the Atlantic 10 conference.

What you need to know about Rhode Island

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Rams and the Seton Hall Pirates last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Rhode Island wrapped it up with a 76-63 win at home. Rhode Island can attribute much of its success to center Makhi Mitchell, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Rams enter Wednesday's contest having won 14 of their last 20 games dating back to last season. Rhode Island has also been sensational on the road, boasting a 7-2 record in its last nine road games. The Rams are also 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games as an underdog.

How to make Rhode Island vs. Wisconsin picks

