Wisconsin vs. Richmond odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Wisconsin and Richmond. Here are the results:
The Richmond Spiders will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday as part of the 2019 Legends Classic at Barclays Center in New York City. Wisconsin is 4-1 while Richmond is 4-0. The Badgers are favored by six points in the latest Richmond vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Wisconsin is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games. Richmond is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Monday games. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Richmond picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Wisconsin vs. Richmond 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Richmond made easy work of McNeese State, taking down the Cowboys 87-57 in its last outing. The Spiders hit 13 3-pointers in the blowout win, and Blake Francis led Richmond with 20 points. Nick Sherod added 17 points, including five treys -- as Richmond shot 57 percent from deep. Richmond is scoring a brisk 92.5 points per game and allowing 77.3 ppg.
Wisconsin won its fourth straight game, as the Badgers took down Green Bay 88-70. Brad Davison and D'Mitrik Trice were among the main playmakers for the Badgers, as Davison had 15 points along and five rebounds, and Trice scored 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Nate Reuvers led all scorers with 19 points, and Wisconsin went 15 of 31 from the 3-point arc.
The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin's last nine games, but has gone under in nine of Wisconsin's last 11 games played on a Monday. The total has gone over in 10 of Richmond's last 15 games.
So who wins Wisconsin vs. Richmond? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Richmond vs. Wisconsin spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
