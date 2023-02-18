Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Rutgers 16-10; Wisconsin 15-10

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Wisconsin Badgers at noon ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 73-65 on the road and Wisconsin taking the second 66-61.

The Scarlet Knights came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday, falling 82-72. This was hardly the result RU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14 points over Nebraska heading into this game. RU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Clifford Omoruyi, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards along with five blocks, and forward Aundre Hyatt, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Badgers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory. Wisconsin's guard Connor Essegian looked sharp as he had 23 points.

The Scarlet Knights are now 16-10 while Wisconsin sits at 15-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: RU ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.2 on average. But Wisconsin comes into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last ten games against Rutgers.