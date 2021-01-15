The No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers travel to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 9 p.m. ET tip-off on Friday evening in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights (7-4) were in the Top 25 earlier in the season but have lost four of their last five. Wisconsin, meanwhile, has a 10-3 overall record. The Badgers are fourth in the Big Ten at 4-2. Rutgers is tied for seventh in the conference with a 3-4 Big Ten mark.

The Badgers are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Rutgers odds. The over-under for total points is set at 133.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers over-under: 133.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers money line: Rutgers +122; Wisconsin -147

WISC: 6-7 ATS this season

RUT: 5-5 ATS this season

Why Wisconsin can cover



Wins over teams such as Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota and Indiana helped launch Wisconsin into the top 10. The Badgers, however, had an embarrassing setback against Michigan earlier this week, falling 77-54 against the Wolverines. Michigan had a 40-23 edge at the break and never looked back.

The Badgers are looking to bounce back in this one and they have the talent and balance to do it. Guard D'Mitrik Trice leads the team with 15.2 points and 3.5 assists per game. Forward Micah Potter averages 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Forwards Nate Reuvers (9.8 ppg) and Aleem Ford (9.5 ppg) are also big contributors. The Badgers have generally played well on the defensive end this season, giving up just 62.7 points per game.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights aren't playing with the same confidence they had during a six-game winning streak to open the season, but they've still shown the ability to compete with just about anybody. They lost just 77-75 to then-No. 10 Iowa on Jan. 2 and they also have wins against Syracuse, Maryland, Illinois and Purdue on their resume.

Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers with 20.1 points per game. He also grabs 6.2 boards per contest, ranking second on the team. Harper is shooting a blistering 45.5 percent from 3-point range. Guard Jacob Young averages 15.5 points per game, while center Myles Johnson averages 7.5 points and leads the team with 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

