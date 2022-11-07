Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Wisconsin

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Kohl Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. South Dakota was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wisconsin went 25-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Coyotes ranked 48th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Wisconsin was second best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 8.7 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, South Dakota will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 12-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.