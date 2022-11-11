Who's Playing

Stanford @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Stanford 1-0; Wisconsin 1-0

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at American Family Field. Wisconsin will be hoping to build upon the 62-46 win they picked up against Stanford when they previously played in November of 2018.

If there were any doubts why the Badgers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were the clear victors by an 85-59 margin over the South Dakota Coyotes. Four players on Wisconsin scored in the double digits: Tyler Wahl (19), Chucky Hepburn (14), Steven Crowl (12), and Max Klesmit (11).

Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid win over the Pacific Tigers on Monday, winning 88-78. Stanford's Michael Jones was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 31 points in addition to five rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Tyler Wahl will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Stanford's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.