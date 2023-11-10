The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) will both be trying to make a statement when they meet in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. Wisconsin opened its campaign with a 105-76 win over Arkansas State on Monday night, easily covering the 14-point spread. Tennessee covered the spread in its opener as well, cruising to an 80-42 win against Tennessee Tech as a 32.5-point favorite. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2019, when Wisconsin sprung a road upset in a 68-48 final.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center. The Vols are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -2.5

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee over/under: 132.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee: -143, Wisconsin: +121

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin is one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, returning all five of its starters from last year's team. The Badgers cruised to a 105-76 win over Arkansas State on Monday, led by 20 points and six assists from junior guard Chucky Hepburn. Sophomore guard AJ Storr had 15 points, while junior guard Max Klesmit added 14 points on 5 of 5 shooting.

The Badgers shot 65% from the floor and set a new record for points scored in the Kohl Center, which opened in 1998. They have won both previous meetings between these teams, including a 68-48 blowout at Tennessee as 4-point road underdogs in 2019. Wisconsin is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five home games, and it is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 November games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee dominated from the start in its opening game against Tennessee Tech, holding the Golden Eagles scoreless for the first 4.5 minutes of the game. The Vols raced out to a 23-6 lead and held a 41-12 lead at halftime before coasting in the second half. Fifth-year Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht led the way with 17 points, while USC Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey added 14 points.

The Vols were picked to win the SEC in the preseason poll, and they gained some valuable experience in a hostile environment when they played a charity exhibition at Michigan State before the season began. They have multiple veterans on their roster, including seniors Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi. Wisconsin sophomore guard Connor Essegian, who averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, is questionable for Friday's game due to a back injury. See which team to pick here.

