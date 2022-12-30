Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ No. 15 Wisconsin

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2

What to Know

The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Wisconsin made easy work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks two weeks ago and carried off a 78-56 victory. The Badgers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Steven Crowl, who had 15 points along with five boards, and guard Jordan Davis, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, WMU took their game against the Siena Heights Saints last Wednesday by a conclusive 61-41 score.

Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Wisconsin to 9-2 and WMU to 4-8. Both the Badgers and the Broncos have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.