CHICAGO, Ill. — Watching Nick Boyd elicits a lot of emotions. The Badger faithful rise to their feet at his beck and call. Opposing fans have no choice but to take his snarls, and while he's earned plenty of respect, he hasn't made a ton of new friends around Big Ten country. For Wisconsin assistant coach Brad Davison, Boyd extracts equal twinges of joy and nostalgia.

The fire in Boyd's belly is eerily similar to what made Davison both a pest and Wisconsin's all-time record holder in 3-pointers and drawn charges (probably). While Boyd was busy handing out 38 points to help Wisconsin rally from a 15-point deficit to knock off Illinois, 91-88, in overtime, it's Davison who is right in the middle of the fight -- this time from the sideline.

Davison delivered sideline roars, Tiger Woods-like fist pumps and an ear-to-ear grin in the bowels of the United Center when Boyd sauntered down the hall, letting anybody and everybody know that he didn't appreciate being named Second-Team All-Big Ten.

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"I don't really miss playing, but when I watch the guys play, that's when you start to miss it just because of the joy and the competitive desire and urge that the intensity that they play with," Davison told CBS Sports. "Just absolutely love watching them play basketball. How competitive they are. I love the joy they play with. The leadership qualities they have, and not just in terms of what they say, but their actions. As a competitor, you love to see it. So, it's been an absolute blast to be so close to the court and watch them on their journey here."

In the preseason, John Blackwell was perceived as the unquestioned leader of this Wisconsin club, but it's Boyd, the San Diego State transfer, who has taken the baton as the driver of this club. Boyd and Blackwell both drive this bus, and they were brilliant on Friday to propel Wisconsin into the Big Ten semifinals against top-seeded Michigan. Boyd (36 points) and Blackwell (31 points) combined for 69 points, easily a Big Ten Tournament record. It's the first time a Wisconsin duo cracked 30 points in a game since 1968, per CBS Sports research.

Boyd and Blackwell scored a mind-boggling 41 of Wisconsin's 48 points in the second half to walk down the Illini for the second time this year. It's the sixth time Wisconsin has won after trailing by double figures.

"It starts with those two guards and just the entire team's resilience," Davison says. "We've been through a lot of adversity here. We've been in that position a few times. You build confidence from being in those situations, and overcoming them, and continue to turn the page, and then having success on the other side of hard and, again, it starts with those two guys and the belief expands to the rest of the team."

Houston, Arizona and Arkansas can certainly make the case as college basketball's best backcourt, but lately, it's been Wisconsin. Boyd and Blackwell are on pace to become just the second Big Ten duo to average 19 points since Juwan Howard (20.8 PPG) and Jalen Rose (19.9 PPG) for 1993-94 Michigan.

A familiar face

Boyd was balling just mere inches away from a familiar face. Michigan head honcho Dusty May coached Boyd for three years at Florida Atlantic. He was posted up on the left baseline to take a gander at who the Wolverines would face on Saturday.

When Boyd skittered into the paint for his 22nd point of the night and jogged back down the hardwood, he locked eyes and shared an exchange with his old confidant.

"That's like typical FAU days, you know, at practice, you get a good bucket, and I'll always talk to him or one of the other coaches," Boyd said. "So that was just like, you know, flashbacks, PTSD to how practice used to go."

Boyd played a hand in handing Michigan its first loss of the season in early January. He's licking his chops for another shot at dethroning a Michigan team that ran away with the Big Ten title.

Michigan is the deserved favorite, but Wisconsin, armed with the best backcourt in college basketball, is itching for a scrap.

"It's just an honor," Boyd said. "He's a big reason why I'm in this position I am today, his mentorship and just showing me how to be a good human being. He set that example while I was with him for a couple years. I'm happy for him. He's come a long way. I seen him when he had zero championships, and I don't know how many he has now. It's just awesome that we get to square off again. When the ball goes in the air, may the best man win."